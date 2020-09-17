Shop Today for United Way set for Sept. 24 in downtown Aiken

Customers of businesses in downtown Aiken will be able to support a local charitable organization and its partner agencies while buying clothing, jewelry and other items during Shop Today for United Way on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Among the stores that will donate a percentage of their sales to the United Way of Aiken County are 3 Monkeys, Caroline’s Boutique, Downtown Dog, Epona and Lionel Smith Ltd.
Also participating will be Pitter Patter, Plum Pudding, True Value Hardware, Menagerie, Ginger Bee Boutique, White Rose Eclectics and Beyond Bijoux.
Shop Today for United Way is part of the United Way of Aiken County’s 2020 fundraising campaign that kicked off in late August.
The goal is $2,301,527.
The 2019 fundraising total was $2,600,481.
The local United Way has 30 partner agencies and offers 45 critical need programs.
Agencies supported by the United Way include Aiken Senior Life Services, Area Churches Together Serving, Children’s Place and the Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County.
The United Way of Aiken County’s Community Business Division and downtown Aiken businesses have teamed up to offer Shop Today for United Way.
For more information about the local United Way, visit uwaiken.org.
The United Way of Aiken County’s headquarters is at 235 Barnwell Ave. N.W.