Security Federal Corp. announces cash dividend

Security Federal Corp., parent company of Security Federal Bank, announced that a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid on or about Dec. 15 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 30.
This is the 120th consecutive quarterly dividend to shareholders since thebank’s conversion in October of 1987 from a mutual to a stock form of ownership. The dividend was declared as a result of the bank’s continued profitability.
Security Federal Bank has 17 full service branch locations in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina, and Evans and Augusta, Georgia.
A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the bank and insurance services are provided by the bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance Inc.
Security Federal Corp. common stock is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board under the symbol SFDL.