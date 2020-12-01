Rolls-Royce's MTU manufacturing plant celebrates 10 years in Aiken County

Rolls-Royce's MTU manufacturing facility in Graniteville is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month.
The 395,000-square-foot campus, which produces off-highway MTU-brand diesel engines, opened in December 2010 when the company decided to move its manufacturing operations from Detroit to Graniteville.
While the facility only produced two product lines at first, it has expanded over time to be able to do more manufacturing and operations.
“The original goal of the Aiken plant was to carve out our own space where we could take greater control over our destiny and our manufacturing here in the U.S.,” said Joerg Klisch, director of operations at the plant, said in a news release. “Everything that we’ve been able to achieve here over the past 10 years reflects the positive culture and spirit of innovation that we have. We have continually challenged ourselves to take on the next program or develop the next competency, all with a focus on developing our people and our community along the way.”
The plant also has created the MTU Aiken Youth Apprenticeship Program, which combines classroom instruction, hands-on training at the Aiken County Career Center and on-the-job training at the plant.
It's designed to teach high school students work skills while allowing them to earn wages. To date, 32 high school students have completed the program to graduate high school with a diploma and a certificate in industrial mechanics.
In 2017, a $1.9 million solar panel field was completed next to the site which allows the plant to generate solar power to feed into the local utility grid. The field consists of more than 4,200 panels across 7 acres and can generate enough power for 500 homes.
Before the end of 2020, the facility is scheduled to bring its microgrid solution online, which will initially be used to provide power to its administration building. The future case for the microgrid will be to work alongside the utility grid to offset peak energy demand for the entire facility.
“Looking ahead to the future, the Aiken facility aims to broaden its scope to deliver technologies to power de-carbonized energy sources, such as for combining solar, wind power and energy storage capabilities into microgrids and more,” said Klisch in a release. “Our ongoing strategy is always to further diversify our business.”