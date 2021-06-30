Rolls-Royce's MTU Aiken County plant to expand, add new jobs

Rolls-Royce's MTU manufacturing facility in Graniteville will soon be expanding.

The company announced a $17.4 million investment Wednesday at its MTU Aiken manufacturing facility, located at 1038 Sage Mill Parkway in Graniteville, for the addition of a new Remanufacturing and Overhaul Regional Center.

The planned 109,000-square-foot expansion project will provide "dedicated and streamlined remanufacturing and overhaul operations to support growth based on customer demand," according to a news release.

Construction of the new center is scheduled to begin later this year, with operations expected to begin in early 2023.

It will also result in the addition of about 20 new jobs.

The new center will be built next to the plant's existing engine manufacturing operations and will bring currently outsourced workshop and warehouse operations in-house and expand them.

“Investing in a remanufacturing and overhaul center in the United States is the next milestone in implementing our global strategy to optimize the value of our installed base, with regional centers and supporting workshops offering the best support for our customers,” said Dr. Otto Preiss, COO at Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

The plant, which produces off-highway MTU-brand diesel engines, opened in December 2010 when the company decided to move its manufacturing operations from Detroit to Graniteville.

“It’s exciting to see and be a part of starting up and establishing the Remanufacturing and Overhaul Regional Center here in Aiken, which is a great addition to our existing capabilities of machining and producing new products,” said Steve Blaszczak, senior manager, remanufacturing and overhaul, for the U.S. “Our goal is to provide customers and distributors with solutions to reduce their costs while providing high-quality products and services, using many of our existing processes, machinery capabilities and standards.”