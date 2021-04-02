RE/MAX Tattersall Group moving to new location in downtown Aiken

The RE/MAX Tattersall Group soon will have a new home in downtown Aiken.

Plans have been finalized for the real estate firm to move from 120 Laurens Street N.W. to 314 Richland Avenue West.

“We’ll probably be in both places – a little over here and a little over there – for a while, but I think we’ll be fully relocated by May 1, if not sooner,” said Ed Girardeau, who owns RE/MAX Tattersall in partnership with Tad Barber.

Barber is the broker-in-charge.

The building where the RE/MAX Tattersall currently is based has 6,396 square feet of space compared to 2,400 at the new site, according to Aiken County land records.

“One thing that became apparent during the (novel coronavirus) pandemic is that we just don’t need that much space,” said Girardeau when asked about the decision to move. “And our lease is coming to an end, so it just seemed like the time to do something different.”

The Richland Avenue location is next to Prime Steakhouse.

“We’re excited about being in the new place,” said Girardeau, who is an Aiken City Council member.

The W. Marsh Burkhalter Jr. Living Trust is the owner of the building where RE/MAX Tattersall is based now, according to land records.

Many years ago, it was the Patricia Theatre, Girardeau said.

Reynolds 3 LLC owns the structure that will be REMAX/Tattersall’s new home.