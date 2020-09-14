Progress being made in effort to reopen Park Avenue Lanes

Progress is being made in the effort to reopen Park Avenue Lanes, a bowling facility on the corner of Park Avenue and Orangeburg Street in Aiken.
The demolition of a large section of Park Avenue Lanes’ building began in January.
Then, according to a recent post on the Park Avenue Lanes’ page on Facebook, there were delays because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Construction of a new structure to replace the demolished portion of the building started Aug. 17.
“The shell of the new building has been completed, but there is much work to be done inside,’ the Facebook post reported. “New lanes, machines and equipment will be installed, along with the new electrical and HVAC system. The outside of the building will get a facelift and we will refurbish the lobby, office, restrooms and snack bar area also.”
“We anticipate the completion of work to be near February of 2021,” the post added.
Park Avenue Lanes has been closed since May 2013 when storm damage caused the roof to collapse in part of the facility.
“During our seven-year struggle to obtain financing, we want you to know that we are thankful for your inquiries, your loyalty, your patience and all the prayers that were lifted for us,” the post stated.
Security Federal Bank is providing financing, according to a sign on Park Avenue Lanes’ property.
Aiken has been without a bowling alley since the shutdown of StrikeHouse Bowl on Whiskey Road in December 2017.
After StrikeHouse Bowl was razed, a Taco Bell fast food restaurant was constructed on the site.
Park Avenue Lanes’ address is 1100 Park Avenue S.E.
Danny Zielinski told the Aiken Standard earlier this year that he had been the owner of Park Avenue Lanes since 2005.
He said his parents, Jim and Pat Chapman, owned the facility from 1971 until 1978, and Zielinski worked there after school as a pin chaser.
Park Avenue Lanes was known for a while as Strike and Spare Lanes after Zielinski’s parents sold the bowling alley. Zielinski said he was employed as a mechanic at the facility following the sale.