Porky Bradberry's Jewelry in Aiken continuing with new ownership, management

Porky Bradberry’s Jewelry will begin operating soon under new ownership and management.
Jamie Whittle has reached a deal with Porky Bradberry to acquire the longtime Aiken store at 1601 Whiskey Road in the Mitchell Shopping Center.
The name of the business won’t change, Whittle has decided, because Bradberry is so well known locally.
“Every customer that comes in the store, the first thing they do is ask, ‘Where’s Porky? How’s Porky?’ Everybody wants to talk about Porky when they come in. He’s a personal friend to most of these people,” Whittle said.
To Whittle, Bradberry is almost like a family member.
“I’m practically his adopted son, pretty much,” Whittle said.
Since he was a teenager, Whittle has worked off and on for Bradberry.
“I’ve been helping him out for years,” Whittle said.
Because he is interested in jewelry and was seeking a career change, Whittle is closing his electronics business to take over Bradberry’s store.
Assisting Whittle will be his wife, Tonya, and the older of their two sons, Jacob.
Tonya was a part-time member of Bradberry's staff.
“I’m putting in new carpet and doing some remodeling of things inside,” Whittle said. “He (Bradberry) specialized in gold and diamonds, and we’re going to sell all the same things that he always did.
“Even though he didn’t really sell much silver, we’re going to have a display of silver jewelry,” Whittle continued. “It’s in high demand, and it appeals to a little bit younger crowd.”
Bradberry’s late parents, Swint and Elizabeth Bradberry, started a jewelry shop in New Ellenton in the early 1950s. Then in 1963, Bradberry said, the store moved to Laurens Street in downtown Aiken.
Not long afterward, he began working at Bradberry's Jewelry full-time.
In the 1980s, Bradberry’s mother and father retired, and he helped them go out of business.
Bradberry also opened Porky Bradberry’s Jewelry on Whiskey Road.
One day, Swint and Elizabeth “walked into my store like puppies with their tails between their legs,” Bradberry said. “They didn’t like retirement. And so I said, ‘Daddy, right there’s your watch bench, and mama, right there’s your desk.’ They were wonderful helpers. And my son, Keith Bradberry (who died in 2013), also worked for me.”
Recently, the novel coronavirus pandemic, along with caring for a wife (Connie) in declining health who died in March, made it difficult for Bradberry to operate a jewelry store on his own.
He also was facing medical challenges.
“I loved everything about being in the jewelry business,” Bradberry said. “But my favorite thing was my customers. Most of them were second- and third-generation customers. We were just friends, really. They would come in and talk to me, and we had a great time.”