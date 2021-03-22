Osbon discusses plutonium settlement, COVID-19 relief, Aiken Mall at Rotary Club meeting

It’s something that has been stated publicly before, but Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon reminded the Rotary Club of Aiken on Monday what he and other local leaders are expecting from the landmark $600 million Savannah River Site plutonium settlement.

Last year, the Aiken Municipal Development Commission formally demanded in a letter addressed to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson that Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties receive $525 million of the total amount.

The remaining $75 million in the deal between the State of South Carolina and the U.S. Department of Energy is reserved for attorney fees.

“Both I and the Commission strongly believe that the three counties that bear the burden of the decision to delay removal of the plutonium from SRS should receive all the monies, less legal fees, from the settlement,” said Osbon, who spoke during the Rotary Club’s meeting at Newberry Hall.

“It is important to note that the three counties consisting of Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties make up all the property at SRS,” he continued, “and our affected communities should be the sole recipients of the proceeds of the financial agreement.

“It is also vital,” Osbon added, “that the leaders throughout our state understand that the financial settlement must only consider only those impacted in these counties and cities impacted directly by SRS operations. The risk of SRS operations and the shipping and storing of plutonium rests squarely within three counties.”

Osbon also discussed the money that Aiken will be receiving as a result of $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which President Joe Biden signed into law earlier this month.

The city’s estimated allotment in the COVID-19 relief and economic stimulus initiative will be $4.98 million, according to data provided by the Municipal Association of South Carolina.

“We can all debate whether each element of all that aid is the best long-term move fiscally for the nation, but those decisions have been made,” Osbon said. “Here in Aiken, we won’t look a gift horse in the mouth, and we’re making plans to ensure any dollars that become available to us are used to help springboard our community and our economy into the post-COVID-19 era.

“With historically low interest rates and a lot of pent up demand from people who want to get back into the world and back down to business,” Osbon concluded. “There is no better time to consider transformational, one-time projects and programs that could catapult Aiken forward for years to come.

A former Rotary president, Osbon mentioned a variety of other topics during his talk. They included the Aiken Regional Airport and the Aiken Mall.

The airport “is under a new lease arrangement, and the operator has committed to build some much needed hangars so we can add to the 90 aircraft we can now accommodate,” Osbon said. “This is and will be important as business and industry continue to look at Aiken (for economic opportunities).”

Even though no major work has been completed since Augusta-based Southeastern Development Associates announced plans in 2016 to acquire and redevelop the Aiken Mall, Osbon expressed confidence that the company eventually would start making significant progress on the ambitious project.

Southeastern “is ready to begin demolition to prepare for their 250-unit concept of market value apartments at the mall,” Osbon said.

The mayor elaborated on that comment after his Rotary speech.

Southeastern “is working through some contractual matters with the current lessees (Belk and Books-A-Million),” he said. “They are close (to completing), if they haven’t already completed, the architectural design for the plan.”