Long John Silvers: No plans for old Richland Avenue location in Aiken

Passersby may have noticed the old Long John Silvers building on Richland Avenue in Aiken is no longer standing.

There are no upcoming plans for the location at 1615 Richland Ave., according to a spokesperson. The property has not been sold recently and is still owned by Lojon Property LLC, according to property records.

The restaurant had not been in operation for many years before the demolition occurred. For fans of the seafood restaurant, the closest location is in Lexington.

The Taco Bell located next door has been closed while the work has been happening. Inquiries to Taco Bell had not been returned as of press time.

Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.