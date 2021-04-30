Iron Gate Candles opens brick-and-mortar location in Aiken

Iron Gate Candles & Co. has a new brick-and-mortar location in Aiken after selling its products locally at various events and markets as well as online.

Owners James and Jamie Williams held a soft opening at the store at 318 Park Ave. S.E. on Friday.

Moving forward, the hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and the Williamses hope to increase them in the future.

“We’re excited to be here,” Jamie said. “This is our neighborhood, literally, and we love being part of it. I get my hair cut two doors down. We can walk here from our house.”

The Williamses started Iron Gate Candles in 2017.

“My wife had candle containers that she had kept over the years because they were nice-looking,” James said. “They were filling up the close, and I wanted to throw them away, but she didn’t want to. She was like, ‘No, we can fill them ourselves.’ ”

At first, “they turned out horrible,” James remembered. “But then we got better materials and made more of them, and they started turning out really good.”

Friends and family appreciated the candles when they received them as gifts, and buyers snatched them up when they were offered at Aiken’s Makin’ and the Aiken Standard’s Home and Garden Shows.

“The business got bigger and bigger, and it got to be too big for our home,” said James of the decision to open a store.

Iron Gate’s handcrafted natural soy candles come in scents such as Blackberry Bellini, Coastal Breeze, Hitchcock Woods and Mint Mojito.

Other handmade products at the store include candle melts and room sprays. There also are soaps and lotions for sale.

“We have lotion bar, so you can bring in one of our bottles and get it refilled,” James said.

The price is less than the cost of a new bottle.

Customers also can fill bottles acquired from other sources with lotion for $1.25 per ounce.

Another recycling option offered at the Iron Gate shop is the cleaning and refilling of the wooden dough bowls and glass containers in which some of the candles are sold.

For more information, call 704-724-5559 or visit irongatecandles.com.