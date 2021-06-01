Huddle House in Aiken has closed for good

The Huddle House in Aiken has closed permanently, according to handmade signs on its front doors.
In an effort to get more information, the Aiken Standard sent an email inquiry to the restaurant chain’s corporate office in the Atlanta area, but a reply wasn’t received prior to the publication deadline for this story.
The Aiken Huddle House’s address was 3602 Richland Ave. W.
Ascent Hospitality Management owns the Huddle House Inc. parent company.
There are more than 300 Huddle House restaurants in more than 20 states.
Many of the eateries are in the Southeast.
The chain got its start in 1964 in Decatur, Georgia.
Its founder was John Sparks.
According to the Huddle House website, the restaurants were “named after the act of huddling in football. The original Huddle House in Decatur was established to give fans a place to eat after ‘the big game’ on Friday nights.”
The Huddle Houses to at 651 Bettis Academy Road in Graniteville and 1694 Old Indian Trail in Batesburg-Leesville are still in operation.