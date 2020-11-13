Finding grand holiday gifts is easy in downtown Aiken

From games to clothes to sweets and treats, downtown Aiken has dozens of options to help shoppers find the perfect gift this holiday season.
Dozens of stores throughout downtown Aiken are already preparing for the holiday rush set to start toward the end of November, and many businesses already have an idea of what's going to be a top-seller.
One item that has been a big hit this year for children and adults are puzzles, which are in vast supply at the downtown Aiken children's boutique Pitter Patter.
From magnetic puzzles that can be put together on the refrigerator, to 10,000-piece jigsaw options, puzzles became a popular seller over the summer when more people were staying at home, said manager Catherine Gouge.
As the interest stays the same, Pitter Patter is already looking ahead to make sure the fun product is well-stocked for the holidays.
"We're featuring a lot more puzzles than we ever had," Gouge said. "It's something [families] can do together ... and it's something that doesn't have a battery."
Home decorators can head just up the street to Plum Pudding, the appropriately named gourmet kitchen store has already begun putting on the holiday flair inside the store.
Christmas gifts are already on display at Plum Pudding, including a variety of holiday candies, truffles and chocolate-covered pretzels with a Christmas theme.
Plum Pudding also has an extensive collection of porcelain dishes, cutlery and kitchen cookware to add a dash of sophistication to anyone's kitchen.
A very popular item that is expected to be a big-seller is the popular fox-themed Aiken China by artist Cynthia Corey. Aiken China is available in jugs, plates, trays, mugs and cups.
For shoppers looking for something more personal, stop by Aiken Embroidery and Design for trendy and custom embroidery on just about anything.
Owner Jodi Powell adds custom embroidering on stuffed animals, bags, clothing and even small furniture if it can fit on her sewing machine.
Even with over a month to go before Christmas, Powell has had her fingers in a flurry keeping up with embroidery demands, including several orders for Christmas stockings.
"[Embroidery] makes for a very personal gift ... people really like to have their name on something, it makes it theirs," Powell said.
Gifts for the four-legged family members are available at Downtown Dog in Aiken.
Owners Sheri and Vic Scarborough said the store offers pet sweaters, toys, treats and is for dogs and the people who love them.
For a full list of shopping opportunities Aiken has to offer, visit shopaiken.com.