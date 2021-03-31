You are the owner of this article.
Don't delay: Free tax assistance program in Aiken ends April 14

Jo Ellen McMahon and Jim Heffner are part of the Aiken-based corps of helpers in VITA – Volunteers in Tax Assistance – with a goal of helping people meet their obligations by the tax deadline. Their base of operations, as shown here, is in H. Odell Weeks Activities Center. (Bill Bengtson/Staff/File)

Volunteers with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program are gearing up in the final weeks of the free tax assistance program in Aiken.

The Internal Revenue Service extended the tax filing deadline for 2020 tax returns; however, the local VITA program will not be extending its season and has not changed its closing date, which will be April 14.

The VITA program is operating at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, to prepare and file tax returns for eligible taxpayers.

Eligible taxpayers are those with low to modest income. Some kinds of income are out of VITA scope, including farm income, self-employment that shows a loss, and rental income.

The VITA program at the Weeks Center operates Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday each week by appointment only.

A taxpayer who wants to use the services of the VITA program in Aiken must pick up an information packet at the front desk of the Weeks Center, follow the instructions in the packet, and then call the telephone number in the instructions to make an appointment.

The last day for an appointment is April 14.

