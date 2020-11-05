COVID-19 changes at Atlantic Broadband in Aiken might be permanent

Front counter service at Atlantic Broadband’s office in Aiken has not been available since mid-March because of concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
And no decision has been made about when or if it ever will be an option again for the customers of the cable television company locally.
“Like many businesses that have modified their operations, it is possible that adjustments made due to COVID-19 may become permanent, even after the pandemic subsides,” wrote Andy Walton, head of corporate communications for Atlantic Broadband, in recent email replies to questions from the Aiken Standard.
He also pointed out that counter service at other Atlantic Broadband office locations had been discontinued to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
In addition, Walton included in his online correspondence the alternatives that the company is offering.
Atlantic Broadband “informed customers of easy online payment options to eliminate the need for them to travel to office locations,” Walton wrote. “Atlantic Broadband’s call center team members are now working remotely from home while retaining full support capabilities so that they can continue to assist customers by phone, chat, email and social platforms.
“At any time, our customers can access self-service tools on our website (and on mobile apps that can be downloaded from the Apple and Android app stores),” he continued. “We also have convenient online billing options so customers do not need to travel to an office to make a payment.”
Even though counter service no longer is available in the Aiken office, Walton wrote that Atlantic Broadband is maintaining “a local presence to support our operations and (to) continue to provide local technical support in the communities we serve in and around the Aiken area.”
Atlantic Broadband’s Aiken office is at 520 East Pine Log Road.
The company’s employees “continue to utilize office space at this location” and the other resources there “in order to support our operations and continue to provide local technical support,” Walton wrote.
A subsidiary of Cogeco Communications, Atlantic Broadband offers telephone and internet services in addition to being a cable television service provider.
The company’s headquarters is in Massachusetts.
Atlantic Broadband has more than 450,000 customers in 11 states, according to its website.
For more information, visit atlanticbb.com.