Cold Creek Nurseries in Aiken starts spring with new look

While the garden has been at rest, Cold Creek Nurseries has spent the winter months working on a fresh new look. The store boasts a new coat of paint outside and a fresh redesign inside.
The updates also include a new logo, new sign and plenty of new merchandise customers are sure to love.
“It was time for an update," said Bill Tiszai, owner of Cold Creek. "My wife, Jennifer, and I had a vision for the new look, and we are fortunate to be surrounded by wonderful local talent from our employees to the designer who put together our new logo. The goal was to honor and maintain the rich history and tradition of Cold Creek Nurseries while moving forward with our customers' increased focus and attention to the home and garden. You can expect the same great customer service in a clean, fresh and fun atmosphere at Cold Creek.”
Anna Derr was chosen to update the logo. Derr grew up in Aiken and has memories of Cold Creek Nurseries.
“I was thrilled to be given the opportunity to design the new logo," Derr said. "It was wonderful to hear how the Tiszais embrace Aiken and the story and history of Cold Creek Nurseries. We discussed innovation and modernization while fully embracing the tradition of Cold Creek and the charm of Aiken.”
The new logo design gives a contemporary spin on a traditional look. It is clean with high contrast, yet natural and warm. The full oak tree with visible roots gives a nod to Aiken's beautiful trees and Cold Creek's strong roots in the community.
In addition to the new logo, Cold Creek Nurseries will remain closed on Sundays.
For many years, Cold Creek Nurseries has closed on Sundays during the winter months. The Tiszais have made the decision to remain closed on Sundays throughout the year.
They view Sunday as a sacred day of rest, and they have incorporated this belief into their core values for the business.
“Faith and family are our highest priorities," Bill Tiszai said. "Setting aside Sunday each week helps us refresh physically, strengthen spiritually and deepen family relationships. While not all employees attend church or have families nearby, we want them to have one day they can count on to set aside for themselves personally.”
Cold Creek Nurseries is located at 398 Hitchcock Parkway in Aiken.
For more information, visit coldcreek.net or find Cold Creek Nurseries on Facebook.