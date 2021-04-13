Central States Manufacturing establishing operations in Aiken County, will create 70 jobs

A new manufacturing company will soon be coming to Aiken County.

Central States Manufacturing Inc., a metal building components company, today announced plans to establish operations in Aiken County. The $13 million investment will create 70 new jobs.

Located at 1041 Sage Mill Parkway in Graniteville, Central States’ new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand and better support customers in the southeastern region of the United States. The new facility is expected to be completed by September 2021.

"I am pleased that Central States Manufacturing Inc. will invest in Aiken County’s Sage Mill Industrial Park," said Gary Bunker, Aiken County Council chairman. "Once again, our combination of superior workforce, strong manufacturing infrastructure and business-friendly environment paved the way for a significant industrial project. Aiken County is not only a great place to live, work and play, but also an outstanding location to invest, build and dream."

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The Council also awarded Aiken County a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with related project costs.

“We’ve worked hard to create a pro-business environment in South Carolina, and this new announcement from Central States is an incredible accomplishment," said S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster. "We welcome them to our top-notch business community and look forward to watching them find success in the Palmetto State.”

Founded in 1988, Central States is an employee-owned company that manufactures and distributes a wide range of metal building products suited for various construction needs. The company services residential, recreational, commercial and architectural projects.

“We are pleased that Central States Manufacturing Inc. has chosen to locate its newest facility in Aiken County," said Gary Stooksbury, Economic Development Board Partnership chairman. "It’s a great win for the county and a great addition to the robust and diverse group of companies that call it home. Just another sign that the county’s best days are ahead.”

"(Central States Manufacturing is) a fantastic company and we’re looking forward to them being extremely successful in the county," said Will Williams, president and CEO of the Economic Development Partnership.

Individuals interested in applying for transportation, operations or professional opportunities should visit the company’s careers webpage or submit their resume to gvresume@centralstatesmfg.com. Central States also will be hiring for production and maintenance roles. Individuals interested in applying for these opportunities should visit scworks.com.