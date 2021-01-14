Business Roundup: Aiken VentureSouth group invests in startup-companies

Make money, have fun and do good are the goals of the Greenville-based firm VentureSouth, which provides funding to start-up companies in the Southeast.

It has groups of investors in various locations, and one is based in Aiken.

Paul Newsom, an associate professor of finance at USC Aiken, and Bob Hottensen, formerly a managing director at Goldman Sachs and a public equities analyst for the Olayan Group, are VentureSouth Aiken’s managing directors.

“We help entrepreneurs make their dreams come true,” Newsom said.

During a visit to Aiken last fall, VentureSouth Managing Director Matt Dunbar explained the company’s business strategy.

“We have a platform to enable entrepreneurs to approach us and our investors for the capital that they need for their start-ups,” he said. “We also have a process that we use to evaluate those companies.”

Members of VentureSouth’s investment groups can volunteer to help during the evaluation process.

They also “have the opportunity, but not the obligation to invest” in the companies that receive favorable assessments, Dunbar said.

Most of the companies that receive funds from VentureSouth are technology-driven.

“We are primarily equity investors, which means that we buy a piece of ownership in a company,” Dunbar said. “Our target is to help them grow for three to five years. Typically, the way we make a return our investment is to sell that company to a bigger company that is a strategic player in their industry.”

VentureSouth recently announced that Proterra, a company in its portfolio, would become publicly listed through a merger with a special purpose acquisition firm, ArcLight Clean Transition Corporation.

“The merger transaction values Proterra at more than $1.6 billion, according to a VentureSouth press release.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

Proterra is a commercial electric vehicle technology company.

For more information about VentureSouth, visit venturesouth.vc.

Highland Park shutdown

A message on The Highland Park Grille’s Facebook page announced late last year that the restaurant was closing.

The eatery made its debut in 2018 at The Aiken Golf Club.

Michelle Scott, who operated The Highland Park Grille, wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page that there are plans to reopen the eatery at a new location.

“Although this was not our choice, we feel that (it) is definitely time for a change,” Scott added.

Macaluso’s Aiken launch

A restaurant formerly based in South Florida has relocated to Aiken.

Macaluso’s, an Italian eatery, is scheduled to open later this month at 135 York Street S.E., according to a voicemail greeting on the restaurant’s telephone.

That site is the former home of Linda’s Bistro.

According to the Macaluso’s page on Facebook, the eatery will have an upscale lounge known as the Rose Bar. There will be live jazz, and signature cocktails, champagne, wine and beer will be served.

Macaluso’s proprietor and chef is Michael Vito D’Andrea.

The restaurant’s phone number is 803-262-5334.