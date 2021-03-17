Business and retail hub on Aiken's Northside sold for $6.25 million

A business and retail hub on Aiken’s Northside was sold recently for $6.25 million.
CH Essential LLC purchased Rutland Corner from Rutland Holdings LLC in a deal that closed March 3, according to Aiken County Land records.
The registered agent for CH Essential is Charles Taylor Vick, whose address is 33 Market Point Drive in Greenville, based on information reported on the South Carolina Secretary of State’s website.
The registered agent for Rutland Holdings is Thomas M. Goforth II of 2240 Sage Valley Drive in Graniteville.
Goforth is associated with entrepreneur and developer Weldon Wyatt and his son, Tom Wyatt.
Included in the transaction was the 4.91-acre parcel on which the complex was built after Rutland Holdings purchased the land for $800,000 from the Drucilla J. Wood estate in August 2018.
The businesses in Rutland Corner include a Sprint convenience store and a Dollar Tree store.
Also located there are Local Finance and Tax Service, an AT&T store and a Blimpie submarine sandwich shop.
Brighter Day Farms and The Vaping Depot formerly occupied a space in Rutland Corner that is now vacant.
Brighter Day Farms, which offers CBD and kratom products, later became the focus of that dual venture.
Then the decision was made to turn Brighter Day Farms into an online store, wrote managing and operational partner Colen Lindell in a Facebook post last month.
Rutland Corner is at intersection of Rutland Drive and Laurens Street.
The address is 1020 Rutland Drive, according to Aiken County land records.