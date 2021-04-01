Building in The Alley where Takosushi, Taproom located sells for over $2M

A large building where multiple businesses are located in The Alley in downtown Aiken has changed hands, according to Aiken County land records.
Aiken Alley Holdings LLC purchased the structure, which has roughly 12,800 square feet of gross leasable space, for $2.05 million March 15.
The sellers were Garnett Family Holdings LLC and Royal J. “Zipper” Robbins.
Ray Massey of the Smith, Massey, Brodie, Guynn & Mayes law firm is the registered agent for Aiken Alley Holdings, based on information reported on the website for South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond.
The Aiken Standard tried to contact Massey by telephone, but he didn’t respond to voicemail messages before this story was published.
Businesses in the building include The Alley Downtown Taproom, Takosushi and Gallery J Salon. The Aiken Downtown Development Association office also is in the structure.
The building has brick veneer/steel stud exterior walls, according to land records.
Coward & McNeill Real Estate represented the buyer and the sellers in the transaction.
Mike McNeill, who co-owns Coward & McNeill with Bud Coward, declined to comment when asked for more information about the deal.
Robbins works for Coward & McNeill.