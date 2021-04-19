Bounce Bounce Baby brings family fun, bounce houses to the CSRA

Amy Anton's family loves bounce houses.

Whenever her children had birthday parties, the blow-up houses of fun were frequently a part of the celebration. So, when the family moved from Florida to Aiken in 2019, Anton said she looked for local companies who offered rentals.

Suffice to say, she was not impressed with the results. Anton said she did not feel a "warm welcome" from the companies she contacted and was told it was their way or the highway.

"Basically, we were told, 'Well if you don’t like it, go ahead and (start) your own," Anton said. "So, we decided to do that."

Thus, the idea for Bounce Bounce Baby was born. Anton, the owner, said she wanted to create an option for families in the CSRA with lots of value and great customer service.

The company services the Aiken and Augusta areas.

"We wanted to be able to provide that service, and we saw a need in this area," Anton said.

Today, the family-owned and operated company is fully licensed and insured and has eight units available for rental that include regular bounce houses, large water slides and combo units, which are bounce houses attached to a slide.

Bounce Bounce Baby aims to provide a fun time for kids, Anton said.

"It’s just really important to be able to provide these experiences for kids, especially in Aiken where there’s not much for kids to do," Anton said.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt many businesses over the past year, Anton said Bounce Bounce Baby has actually seen some growth. She attributes this to people still wanting to be able to celebrate with their children.

Contactless delivery has become the company's new normal. Families mark on their yard where they want the bounce house to go and BBB's workers set up and leave.

"We would never even have to see customers, so it was a great way to remain in business while the pandemic was going on," Anton said. "Backyard parties, that’s where it’s been for a while."

For the rentals, it's an all-day affair. Anton said they drop off early in the morning and pick up the unit the following morning. However, the company will pick the units up the same day if the rental is in a public setting, such as a park or church, or if there's a quick turnaround time for the next day.

For more information or to rent a bounce house, visit bouncebouncebaby.com or call 803-679-0027.