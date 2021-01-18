Blue Canoe navigates first year in business

RIDGE SPRING — The Blue Canoe Cafe opened for business in 2020 during a momentous week in local history, with COVID-19 arriving in Saluda County on March 19 and in Aiken County one day later.
The Main Street restaurant, owned by local equestrian Wendy Arndt, went into business March 17 – St. Patrick's Day – just as government leaders and epidemiologists were going into high gear and "social distancing" became part of the national conversation.
"The uniqueness for Ridge Spring is that it is a drive-thru, and of course, right now that's the big thing," said Pat Asbill, Ridge Spring's mayor, acknowledging that the eatery is in a former First Citizens Bank building that had been unoccupied for about three years. The drive-thru facilities remain and are a major feature of the operation.
"They quickly established outside dining, so they were able to adjust very quickly to what was going on with the state, with COVID," the mayor recalled. "They were ready to adapt, and that's what really got them going."
"We just had drive-thru ... business, which was great," said Drew Santamarina, the manager.
Major attractions, in the mayor's assessment, include the variety of coffees and an assortment of fresh baked goods prepared daily well before sunrise.
"Everything is fresh," Santamarina said, citing input from such neighbors as Dixie Belle, Randall Produce, Titan Farms and Cone's Meat and Farm. "We have our own line of coffee beans we get shipped in fresh from Mississippi."
Arndt, the owner (and Santamarina's mom), said Blue Canoe's reviews have largely focused on such aspects as freshness, local emphasis, hospitality and flexibility in terms of menu offerings. In some cases, such as with sauces and seasonings, Arndt's shop offers its own creations, and in other cases, such as with Blue Bell Ice Cream, the attractions come from afar. Burgers are from less than a mile away.
She noted that preparation is almost complete for the establishment of a bake shop, in a separate building, to offer such creations as muffins, cupcakes and cookies. Work is to be finished in February.
One of the highlights so far, she said, has been in the ability to bring an assortment of "wonderful employees" on board, including many who are first-timers in terms of landing a regular job. Flexibility has been a major component of the process, considering the number of teenagers on board and the bizarre nature of school schedules during the past year.
The restaurant's name was inspired by an eatery of the same name in Tupelo, Mississippi, and the logo – featuring a horse and dog cruising along in a canoe – reflects two critters with special places in the owner's family. A blue canoe – not a replica, but an actual boat – is part of the exterior, standing parallel to the massive columns at the main entrance.
Santamarina said customers hail from such locales as Gilbert, Greenwood, Saluda, Edgefield, Aiken, Lexington, North Augusta and the far side of the Savannah River – Evans, Georgia. The reach of social media, she said, is extensive and has worked to the restaurant's benefit.