Back to Business: The Taylor Team

The Taylor Team at Meybohm Real Estate is celebrating women pioneers past and present.
There’s been too few celebrations in 2020 – the year of COVID-19 – but many Americans celebrated the marking of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
That monumental occasion 100 years ago provided women the right to vote - the crowning achievement of the women’s suffrage movement.
In these past 100 years American women have continued to make significant strides on an array of fronts. Look no further than present-day Aiken.
Aiken’s own Eulalie Salley was prominent in the suffrage movement at the local and state level as well as one of South Carolina’s first female real estate agents.
It was 1985 when five Aiken women joined forces to create The Real Estate Shoppe. Those entrepreneurial go-getters – Ruth Alexander, Gracie Waters, Gail Gingrey, Shirley Felak and Sally Brodie – quickly gained the reputation as the top real estate company owned, operated and staffed by all women, as well as the largest all woman-owned agency in the Palmetto State.
After 17 years of success, The Real Estate Shoppe merged with the Meybohm Real Estate Company of Augusta.
Fast forward to 2020 and Meybohm Real Estate continues to be the dominant real estate firm in the Aiken area. And, the women of Meybohm continue to be the driving force.
The Taylor Team at Meybohm is led by another trailblazer, Donna Taylor. With her career as a schoolteacher, sales executive with Xerox Corporation and owner of a national strategic planning firm, she quickly became an award-winning Realtor when she entered real estate nearly two decades ago. Among many acclaims, she is a Vice President of Meybohm Real Estate, Associate Broker, a Realtor of the Year for Meybohm Downtown, Aiken Board of Realtors of the Year 2018 and is consistently recognized as a top performer.
She is teamed with Susanne and Terry Kneece, two natives of the Aiken area, each with impressive career resumes in business and academia. The three form a dynamic blend of talent to serve the real estate industry whose latest geographic expansion includes the area’s Georgia border communities.
