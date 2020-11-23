Back to Business: Sól Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa

It’s hard to find a fun yet health-conscious place to relax in the area, especially during a pandemic.
However, in Evans, Georgia, there is a wellness spa that offers the perfect remedy for most respiratory and other ailments: Sól Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa.
Sól offers a result-oriented form of therapy that has begun to catch the eyes of holistic medicine enthusiasts known as halotherapy or, simply, dry salt therapy. While this therapy is fairly new to the United States, it was first recognized as a therapy by a Polish physician, Dr. Feliks Boczkowski in 1843.
Visitors to Sól simply sit in the venue’s beautiful Himalayan salt cave and breathe in the air from the mounds of salt crystals in the room.
With salt being naturally antibacterial, antifungal and antimicrobial, it creates the perfect environment to treat many forms of respiratory ailments, including asthma and bronchitis.
Sól owner Michelle Grant swears by dry salt therapy as it has helped her overcome more than 30 years’ worth of allergy complications.
“It’s definitely not a placebo effect,” Grant said. “For the past nine month I haven’t been on medication [for allergies.] I’m breathing through my nose, my brain fog is gone and I’m sleeping better at night. I’ve never felt better than I ever have in my life, to be honest with you.”
Sól’s other relaxing services include a full-spectrum sauna, spa facials, massage, sugaring, salt scrubs, detox mud masks and even a relaxing children’s salt room. Grant has just added body massages to her list of services.
“I tell people that even if they don’t have [respiratory issues], it’s still the most tranquil place in the CSRA,” Grant said. “It’s really a good place to come to and relax.”
Sponsored Content
To have your business sponsor this weekly feature, contact Diane Daniell at 803-644-2369 or ddaniell@aikenstandard.com.