Back to Business: Pedego Electric Bikes Aiken

The tagline for Pedego Electric Bikes is “Hello, fun,” which is something Coker Day – the owner of Pedego Electric Bikes Aiken and a proud Pedego owner – knows firsthand.
In fact, Day often rides his Pedego from his home in Woodside Plantation to his shop in the Village at Woodside.
“The weather is getting really nice right now; it’s perfect bicycle weather,” Day said. “But even when it’s hot and humid in the middle of summer, you can ride all day on a Pedego with little effort.”
Pedego Electric Bikes work just like any bicycle, with the addition of a battery for backup power.
Riders can set their desired level of assistance, and the electric motor will kick in for some extra speed while pedaling – or just from turning a throttle. The bikes come in a variety of styles for road surfaces and off-road. Owners can add everything from baskets and custom colors to trailers.
Day and his team sell new and “pre-loved” bikes and provide full service for Pedego bikes in addition to any bicycle. The store also sells a variety of other products, including helmets, bicycle accessories, headphones, Goodr sunglasses, socks and Boho Bandeau, patterned accessories that can be worn as a headband or neckband/mask.
A New York Times article recently reported that “the United States is facing a shortage of bicycles as anxiety over public transportation and a desire to exercise have sent the demand surging.” Day said it’s a perfect time to try a Pedego.
“Bicycles are extremely popular right now, and just about anybody can get on a Pedego and have a great time,” Day said. “These bikes are great for recreation and for work. Aiken Public Safety has one, and other agencies around the country use them, too.”
Pedego Electric Bikes Aiken is at 4019 Pavilion Pass in the Village at Woodside. Find them online at PedegoAiken.com and on Facebook and Instagram, or call the store at 803-226-9007.
Sponsored content
To have your business sponsor this weekly feature, contact Diane Daniell at 803-644-2369 or ddaniell@aikenstandard.com.