Back to Business: Johnson, Johnson, Whittle and Lancer Attorneys P.A.

Johnson, Johnson, Whittle and Lancer Attorneys P.A. is celebrating 40 years as one of the most notable law firms in Aiken.
Father-and-son team B. Henderson Johnson Jr. and Barry H. Johnson, respectively, founded the firm in 1980 with the vision that their commitment to their clients’ best interests would be top priority.
The current partners in the firm – James E. Whittle, Jr., Paige Weeks Johnson, Todd J. Johnson and Brett H. Lancer – have strived to continue this legacy.
With 112 years of combined experience among them, they are recognized by The Best Lawyers in America.
James Whittle, a former deputy solicitor and public defender, joined the firm in 1982, and his practice is exclusively criminal defense.
Paige Johnson joined in 1989 and practices family law, probate law and is a mediator.
Todd Johnson joined in 1992 and his areas of practice are personal injury, including wrongful death, nursing home negligence, workers compensation and Social Security disability.
Brett Lancer joined in 2008 and practices criminal defense, personal injury, workers compensation, civil litigation and nursing home negligence.
Added to the firm in time for its 40th are two new associate attorneys, Eric M. Staggs and James “Jim” Cunningham. Both were admitted to the South Carolina bar in 2013.
Eric Staggs joined the firm in February 2019 with areas of practice including criminal defense, personal injury and other civil litigation.
Jim Cunningham, an Aiken native, joined the firm in April 2020 and has experience in family law, personal injury law, civil litigation and wills and powers of attorney.
"We are very happy and excited to have Eric and Jim join us at Johnson, Johnson, Whittle, and Lancer law firm,” said Todd Johnson, vice president of the firm. “As my father and senior partner, B. Henderson Johnson, Jr., taught me, being prepared and caring about your clients are two of the most important parts of practicing law. Eric and Jim have already demonstrated those two qualities."
Most people need legal advice at some point in their life, and Johnson, Johnson, Whittle and Lancer Attorneys P.A. offers a comprehensive list of legal services, including areas of practice not listed above. They are proud to be local attorneys who have invested time and money in this community for more than 40 years.
For more information, visit its website at www.aikenattorneys.com or call 803-649-5338.
Sponsored content
