Back to Business: Inn at Houndslake

Nestled in the heart of Houndslake Country Club lies the Inn at Houndslake, a 34-room inn where guests can wake up each morning to views of the scenic golf course.
Built in 1985, the Inn embodies the true southern hospitality for which Aiken is known.
“It’s all about customer service’, said Peggy Penland, the owner of the Inn at Houndslake. “We care about our guests and enjoy providing them with a unique experience.”
Whether visitors are planning an overnight stay, golf outing, business meeting or a family gathering, they can appreciate the elegance and convenience of this special property within the city limits of Aiken. Reasonable extended-stay rates are available from Nov. 1 through March 2021. Guests will receive a complimentary continental breakfast, high-speed wireless internet, freshly baked cookies every evening, in-room HBO and lots of parking.
Aside from the lovely golf views, what makes this Inn unique is that Houndslake Country Club privileges are extended to every guest. The club’s amenities include various dining options, lighted pickleball and tennis courts, 27 holes of golf and an Olympic-sized outdoor pool. A nature trail leads to Dogwood Lake and a most picturesque setting. A limited number of pet-friendly rooms are available and they have become increasingly popular for equestrians. For spa treatments and yoga, Houndslake Wellness Associates is located within a short walking distance from the property.
Prior to 2014, the name of the Inn was The Guest House at Houndslake.
"It is important to clear up a common misconception: The Inn is not limited to club members; it has always been open to the public,” Penland said.
The Inn at Houndslake is popular for wedding groups, family reunions, bridal and baby showers, and golf groups. “Golfers typically travel by car to this destination, and some never leave until it is time to go home,” she said.
“What makes this place so special is that it’s peaceful and off the beaten path,” Penland said. “People here feel so safe… they feel at home here. We have adopted new practices since March 2020, requiring masks in all common areas and changing our housekeeping practices to make it a safe environment.”
"We missed the excitement of the Masters in April, as this is always the peak season of the year at the Inn," said Penland, who noted Houndslake has the same beautiful rolling terrain as nearby Augusta National Golf Club.
To check availability, visit www.theinnathoundslake.com or call 803-648-9535.
