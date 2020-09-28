Back to Business: Holley Heating & Air Conditioning

The vacant lot beside Holley Heating & Air Conditioning on Union Street may just look like space for excess parking to most, however, the plot marks the beginning of more than a century of business for the Boylston family.
The lot once held a wooden shack that housed operations for the Aiken Ice House, owned by B.F. Holley, who sold ice, coal and wood beginning in 1909.
Holley began moving into the familiar territory his business is associated with today by establishing Holley Fuel Company and selling fuel oil.
Leon Lamar Boylston Sr., Holley’s son-in-law, joined the business in 1922 and he continued the line of succession for the family business.
For an impressive 111 years, the family-owned company has adapted its business to the changing times and the needs set in place by customers. That included changing the company’s name in 1995 to its current title, respectfully after B.F. Holley.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit Aiken, Holley Heating & Air made sure to have a wide selection of air purifiers and Carrier recovery ventilators for purchase. They are also taking every precaution to make your home as safe and comfortable as possible.
With more customers staying close to home, Holley Heating & Air is working around the clock to make sure customers' homes are prepped for the changing weather.
However, Holley Heating & Air does so much more than provide “first class” service.
Leon Boylston, III, the fourth-generation owner of Holley Heating & Air, has worked decades to carry on the Holley name and reputation in the Aiken community through constant community service.
Holley Heating & Air donates $500 each month to community organizations, said Boylston, who has been active on several Aiken boards throughout the years, including the Salvation Army.
Now the fifth generation of the Holley family, Ryan Robinson, is set to receive the torch from his stepfather very soon.
There's still a lot of changes ahead, Boylston noted. However, he trusts that his business has more than proven its ability to adapt to changes, and such dependability will keep it in high regards with the Aiken community.
"We've been consistent," Boylston said. "People can count on that we're going to be here."
