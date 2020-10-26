Back to Business: Aiyan Diabetes

As the only diabetes-only focused clinic in the Aiken-Augusta area, the Aiyan Diabetes Center has a lot to offer its clients to help them manage their diabetes-related ailments.
Located at 264 Furys Ferry Road in Martinez, Georgia, the clinic's six specialized physicians deal in several subdivisions associated with a patience's diabetes-related health, including endocrinology, podiatry, infectious disease, endovascular and wound care.
"Our mission is to identify and treat the patient’s [diabetes] needs ... and we've brought in all of our specialty doctors [who work toward] making [Aiyan] a successful diabetes center ... " said Dr. Janaki Nadarajah, the clinic's podiatry foot and ankle specialist.
Such a diverse staff is warranted, Nadarajah specified, as diabetes can affect the body in ways patients cannot imagine.
"If diabetes remains uncontrolled in the bloodstream ... the cells will start to bulge, and because the cells are bulging ... it leads to a lot of issues," Nadarajah said.
Such issues include numbness, advanced wound deterioration and even blindness, which Aiyan Diabetes is prepared to treat thanks to its expert staff.
Aiyan Diabetes Center continues to expand its types of treatments and therapies to assist its patients, and recently was able to add two new surgery centers to assist in its endovascular division.
One of the major ambitions for the clinic, Nadarajah said, is to extend its services into rural areas where hospitals are a challenge to get to and where diabetes needs can be more easily met.
"We are planning to open another diabetes center as a hospital with Burke Medical Center," Nadarajah said. "We are trying to collect 10 hospitals from the Augusta area to outreach to rural Georgia because they do not have specialist doctors treating diabetes.”
Sponsored content
To have your business sponsor this weekly feature, contact Diane Daniell at 803-644-2369 or ddaniell@aikenstandard.com.