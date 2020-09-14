Back to Business: Aiken Health Insurance

Aiken Health Insurance puts people above profits.
A significant part of the reason why is that the business is run by one woman, Lydia DelRossi, who currently serves more than 300 active clients. She exclusively concentrates on health, life, disability, Medicare supplement and short-term care recovery products that best suit her clients' needs.
Since 2004, Aiken Health Insurance has been building a solid reputation as a trusted health insurance company in Aiken and beyond. DelRossi personally works with insurance carriers to find a number of alternative coverage plans that will benefit her clients and their families for years to come.
In addition to being a consultant for the Open enrollment of Obamacare, DelRossi is also contracted with numerous alternative coverage plans that are available on the market that fall into that niche that are not Obamacare or Cobra. She strives to give her clients a sustainable and affordably solid Department of Insurance-approved coverage and offers unique options that will cover a person with currently pre-existing conditions such as type 2 diabetes or who has experienced a critical illness.
"Since my ‘product’ is an intangible one, I sell hope, promise and security," said DelRossi, who backs that up by acting as an advocate for her clients. "If you've been diagnosed with something in the past, like a heart attack or a stroke, I can help you."
Clients through Aiken Health Insurances have access to a great many educational venues such as the Healthcare Blue Book, allowing them to see the usual customary fair market value pricing for virtually any medical events in any zip code.
DelRossi also encourages her clients to "be proactive," she said, as her clients deal with medical care providers. She helps her clients by locating PPO networks, get their claim settled and deal with insurance carriers. DelRossi also can help them deal with the "what ifs" in life, such as unexpected injuries.
Aiken Health Insurance Inc. is licensed in the states of South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The business can be reached by phone at 803-215-7678, by email at aikenhealth@gmail.com or its website at www.aikenhealthinsurance.com.
