Americas Best Value Inn on Aiken's Southside sells for $2.05 million

Americas Best Value Inn on Aiken's Southside sold for $2.05 million 1
The Americas Best Value Inn on Whiskey Road in Aiken was sold last month for $2.05 million. (Dede Biles/Staff)

 Staff photo by Dede BIles

A hotel on Aiken’s Southside has changed hands.

Rani Partners LLC purchased the Americas Best Value Inn for $2.05 million from Honeybadger LLC last month, according to Aiken County land records.

On the sign in front of the hotel, there is a message that states that the Americas Best Value Inn is “under new management.”

Based on information reported on the South Carolina Secretary of State's website, the registered agent for Rani Partners is Rajesh B. Patel, whose address is the same as the hotel’s: 2577 Whiskey Road.

Rani Partners was incorporated in South Carolina.

Nikoj Sethi signed the deal’s paperwork as the representative for Honeybadger.

The 1.36 acres on which the hotel stands was included in the transaction.

