Aiken Planning Commission recommends brewing company, townhomes near Citizens Park

Editor's note: This article has been updated to correctly reflect how the members of the Aiken Planning Commission voted.
There may be a new brewing company coming to Aiken.
The City of Aiken Planning Commission heard an annexation request for Good Girl Brewing Company during its Tuesday meeting. Andrew Phifer, the applicant, requested the annexation of 2.27 acres located at 880 Banks Mill Road in anticipation of producing craft beer and specialty sodas at an on-site taproom.
The site is the location of the former local business Found Treasures, next to Citizens Park.
Phifer envisions a family friendly and dog-friendly outdoor seating area with food offered initially via a food truck arrangement with a local vendor, according to agenda documents. The property is currently zoned Residential Single-family Conservation and is proposed to be rezoned Light Industrial.
The company would use the building that is already on the lot and move one of the exterior walls in to create the patio space.
The commission agreed to recommend the request to Aiken City Council with a unanimous 7-0 vote.
Another item on the commission's agenda was a revised concept plan approval for a 164-unit townhome development on Old Airport Road called Miller Landing.
The development is located behind Citizens Park, and the applicant is Keith Lawrence.
The previous concept plan included a mixture of duplex and multifamily development with 239 dwelling units at 8.8 units per acre. The revised concept plan consists of 164 townhomes at 6.21 dwelling units per acre.
The townhomes will be primarily arranged of groupings of four attached units. The developer proposes 20-foot- and 26-foot-wide townhome units with garages.
A traffic study will be submitted, as the developer has indicated that the project will generate approximately 170 peak hour trips.
There were a few possible conditions that the plan's approval could be conditioned upon, including that the townhomes be no closer than 20 feet to any other building, there will be a 10-foot buffer between the townhomes and existing residential properties and that the developer is granted a waiver from the requirement that no more than 30% of the units may have a garage facing the primary street.
The commission agreed to recommend the revised plan to Aiken City Council with a 5-2 vote. Members Bob Brookshire and Jason Rabun dissented.