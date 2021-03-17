Aiken panel moves forward with major development endeavor dubbed 'Project Pascalis'

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission on Wednesday night authorized its chairman and the city’s development director to negotiate and execute, when the time comes, a cost-sharing agreement for “Project Pascalis,” a potentially massive commercial-development venture.

The vote to empower the commission chairman, Keith Wood, and the development czar, Tim O’Briant, was unanimous. Some members were absent.

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission has, according to a statement distributed after the vote, “identified and recruited a well-capitalized and successful real estate investor” interested in partnering and exploring “one or more potential commercial development projects” in the city.

The prospective cost-sharing agreement commits the commission to reimbursing up to $150,000 of expenses incurred by the private partner. Likely costs will come from feasibility studies, market analyses and engineering and design.

The properties or projects under the Project Pascalis umbrella were not immediately clear Wednesday. There is, though, a constellation of high-dollar developments and potential investments already on the city’s plate. At least two such endeavors exist in downtown Aiken: the multimillion-dollar renovation of Hotel Aiken, hamstrung by a lack of historical blueprints and paralyzed by coronavirus, and the grand rework of the old Aiken County hospital, a lightning rod for the preservation-versus-demolition debate.

A Project Pascalis plan for the public to review and critique is expected within months, after the cost-sharing agreement is finalized and the ball gets rolling. Transparency, O'Briant stressed, is key.

The project's cryptic codename is derived from C.O. Pascalis, an engineer who, alongside Alfred Dexter, laid out the city’s now-iconic grid of streets and parkways in the early 1800s. The codename is supposed to convey a similar sense of diligence and forethought.

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission was created by City Council in 2019. The panel has been pitched as a catalyst – a group with some standalone powers that could fast track proposals, work with businesspeople and combat blight.