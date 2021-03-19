Aiken Chamber of Commerce campaign spotlights food and beverage businesses in Aiken

The Aiken Chamber of Commerce, with the help of partners, has launched a campaign that’ll bestow a positive virtual spotlight on food and beverage businesses.
The chamber has partnered with A.B. Beverage Company in Aiken and Bud Light to launch a new social media campaign called “A Taste of Aiken,” J. David Jameson, president and CEO of the chamber, said in an email.
“This video series will showcase our talented local chefs and fantastic eateries unique to Aiken,” Jameson added in the email.
The social media campaign was announced Wednesday. Local residents can view the video announcement on the chamber's YouTube channel.
Among the video’s features is Jameson beside a William Aiken statue.
“… Sitting here with William Aiken, Aiken’s namesake, and we’ve been talking this afternoon about the restaurants and food and beverage establishments in Aiken and how great they are," Jameson said in the video. "And we decided that, this spring, we’re going to talk a lot more about the chamber members who are in the food and beverage business … we formed a social media campaign to do that. And so, sit back and enjoy the next few months as we talk about our food and beverage establishments. And we’re starting this campaign with a great corporate sponsor.”
Food and beverage establishments that are members of the chamber will be highlighted, Jameson said in a phone interview.
It’s a way the chamber can, to use his words, “introduce” and “reintroduce” their food and beverage establishments to the community.
It’s been a “tough year” this year for all businesses, said Jim Tunison, who works for the chamber and is in charge of the Taste of Aiken, in a phone interview.
In the last year, the chamber has had to pivot, Jameson said. The chamber harbors a variety of social media campaigns since last spring, Jameson noted.
All of the chamber member food and beverage establishments have been invited to participate in the Taste of Aiken campaign.
The videos themselves will be posted on all of the chamber’s social media platforms.