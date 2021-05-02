Fin Vibes in Warrenville sells freshwater tropical fish, aquariums

WARRENVILLE — What once was a hobby is now a business for Brad Barton, who owns a new store called Fin Vibes with his wife, Erica, who is a Realtor.
“I have always enjoyed aquariums,” he said. “We have four in our house. Sometimes, in the evenings, I won’t even turn on the TV. I’ll just sit there and watch the fish. It’s peaceful and serene.”
Fin Vibes, which opened in March, specializes in freshwater tropical fish.
“Personally, I like cichlids, and we have a lot of them here,” Barton said.
Other types available for purchase at the store include tetras, barbs, gouramis, guppies and rainbowfish.
In addition, “we have everything you need as far as getting a tank set up,” Barton said. “We have food, chemicals and aquariums.”
Fish Vibes also offers maintenance services for fish and aquarium owners.
“We will come to your home every two weeks or once a month or something like that,” Barton said. “We’ll clean the tanks for you and make sure all your water parameters are good.”
Fin Vibes’ operating hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday.
“We want people enjoy coming in here and not feel like the owners are looking at them like they are cash registers or something,” Barton said. “We also want them to be happy when they leave. After they get home, I love hearing feedback about how much they love their fish or what they’ve done with their aquariums. I get more satisfaction from that than I do anything else.”
In the future, Barton would like to also sell saltwater tropical fish and shrimp at the store.
Fin Vibes is at 2543 Jefferson Davis Highway.
For more information, call 803-380-9456 or visit the Fin Vibes page on Facebook.