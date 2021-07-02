Filing period opens for Aiken City Council election

The filing period for the Aiken City Council election opens at noon Monday, ushering in what could be a busy political season locally.
Four seats on City Council are up for grabs this cycle: Districts 2, 4, 5 and 6, currently represented by Democrat Lessie Price and Republicans Ed Girardeau, Andrea Gregory and Ed Woltz.
Together, the districts cover a significant portion of the city, including a swath of the Northside and major southern corridors.
Price, Girardeau, Gregory and Woltz on Friday confirmed they were seeking reelection.
Democratic candidates can file at 410 Richland Ave. W. Republican candidates can file at 127 Greenville St. S.W. The filing period closes at noon July 12.
Party primary elections are scheduled for Aug. 10; runoffs, if needed, are set for Aug. 24.
The general election will happen Nov. 2.
City Council is organized under a 6-1 single-member-district plan. Only the mayor is elected citywide.