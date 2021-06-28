You are the owner of this article.
top story

Feds green-light plutonium pit factory at Savannah River Site

An aerial view of the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility at the Savannah River Site. The site is about 30 minutes south of Aiken. (Photo courtesy of High Flyer)

The federal government has given the go-ahead to the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility, where dozens of nuclear weapon cores, known as plutonium pits, are expected to be pumped out in the years to come.

The so-called Critical Decision-1 was recently reached, marking the approval of early stage designs as well as preliminary cost and schedule ranges.

The Savannah River Site pit factory, often referred to as SRPPF, is estimated to cost between $6.9 billion and $11.1 billion. The massive project is expected to be finished as soon as 2032.

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

