Feds green-light plutonium pit factory at Savannah River Site

The federal government has given the go-ahead to the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility, where dozens of nuclear weapon cores, known as plutonium pits, are expected to be pumped out in the years to come.
The so-called Critical Decision-1 was recently reached, marking the approval of early stage designs as well as preliminary cost and schedule ranges.
The Savannah River Site pit factory, often referred to as SRPPF, is estimated to cost between $6.9 billion and $11.1 billion. The massive project is expected to be finished as soon as 2032.
