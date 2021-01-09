February jazz concert will celebrate Black history

One song can bring back a thousand memories. The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is set to host its 11th Annual Black History Jazz Concert. The event will be held from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb 27 at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W.
The Black History Jazz Concert is for ages 18 and older and will feature local CSRA favorites, Preston & Weston.
Tables for the event can be purchased at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E. Tables provide seating for six. General admission tables are $54, mid-level tables are $60 and premium seats are $72. Tables can be purchased Jan. 8 through Feb. 21.
This program has a limited capacity, and all tables must be purchased during the registration period. Tables or tickets will not be sold the night of the event. Masks must be worn.
For more information, call 803-642-7634.