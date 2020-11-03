Father, son found dead in Graniteville home

A father and his teenage son were found dead inside of a Graniteville home Tuesday evening.
At 5:19 p.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on the 100 block of Joy Street in Graniteville after neighbors discovered the bodies of two individuals inside the home.
The victims have been identified as 53-year-old Kenneth R. Key and his son, 19-year-old Kenneth H. Key, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
Details are limited on the victims' cause of death but initial investigation has showed no signs of foul play. Both victims will be autopsied in Newberry on Wednesday.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.