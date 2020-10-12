Fatal shooting of 12-year-old victim was not a random act, community still seeking details

An outcry for answers continues in the Crosland Park neighborhood of Aiken after a targeted drive-by shooting killed a 12-year-old boy early Saturday morning.
Details on a possible suspect and motive remain limited as the Aiken Department of Public Safety continues to investigate, calling the case the department's "highest priority."
Police responded to Wyman Street at 3:45 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. They found 12-year-old Edward F. McKenzie Jr. who had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second juvenile victim, identified as a 13-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. He received treatment for his injuries at the scene.
Chief Charles Barranco with the Aiken Department of Public Safety announced Monday that the shooting was not done at random and called the case the agency's highest priority.
"We have determined that this shooting was not a random act, and this residence was the intended target of the assault," Barranco said in a statement. "No additional residences were targeted or struck by the offenders. This remains an active investigation to which the department is devoting all of our available time and resources. We are asking anyone who may have information about this heinous crime to come forward and share any information that will help identify the suspect(s) involved.”
In a statement Sunday night, the Aiken County Public School District identified McKenzie as a fifth-grade student at North Aiken Elementary School. Counselors were on-site Monday as students and employees returned to class following the death of a fellow student.
"The Aiken County Public Schools’ family is heartbroken upon learning of the tragic passing of North Aiken Elementary School fifth-grader Edward McKenzie, Jr. and the injury of a sibling during a senseless act of gun violence in our community," the school district said in a statement. "The loss of any student is a terrible blow to our entire school district family and we send our collective thoughts, prayers, and strength to Edward’s immediate family, the Crosland Park community, and the students, faculty, staff and administrators at North Aiken Elementary School."
A statement from North Aiken Elementary School described McKenzie as a "very caring young man" and said the school was devastated to hear of his passing.
"He was quite inquisitive and always took things in that surrounded him, even when you thought he wasn't. He loved his family very much and would talk about them often throughout the school day," North Aiken Elementary said in a statement. "While our hearts are hurting and we share the grief and pain of this terrible loss of a promising young man with so much potential for greatness, we also celebrate his life and the joy he brought to all who knew and loved him."
A need for action
On Monday morning, Crosland Park remained quiet. The residence involved on Wyman Street remained riddled with bullet holes that were marked with tape by investigators. No suspects or vehicle descriptions have been announced.
Longtime Crosland Park resident Gary Yount said the area was heartbroken to learn of McKenzie's death.
"My first thought was ‘Oh my God, what is the family going through?'" Yount said. "This broke my heart. It really did because that has to be pain that nobody can explain or should go through."
Throughout the 24 years Yount has lived in the neighborhood, Crosland Park has seen a variety of violent crimes.
Since 2013, Yount has served as the president of the Crosland Park Neighborhood Cooperative, an organization comprised of neighbors who meet to discuss the needs of the community. The group has worked with the City of Aiken to bring more lighting onto the neighborhood's streets as well as bringing forth other needs to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Following McKenzie's death, the neighborhood cooperative announced it looks to renew and intensify efforts to work with the City of Aiken and Public Safety to improve safety for the Crosland Park neighborhood to ensure that “senseless shootings” don’t happen again in the area.
"It’s comforting to look out the front window at 4 p.m. and see a Public Safety car drive through but a lot of our problems aren’t happening at 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.,” Yount said. “They’re happening after dark. We’d love to see more patrols out here. There are patrols through the neighborhood but we need more."
Aiken City Council member Gail Diggs represents District 1, which includes Crosland Park, and she called the shooting a “truly tragic situation” and said she would push for action that would make Crosland Park safe.
“My heart goes out to the families of these children,” Diggs said. “I know that when you experience a situation like this you don't feel comfortable staying in your own home. It shouldn’t be this way. I know we added some lighting on two streets that asked for it a few years ago. If we need to do it on others we would be happy to. I’m sure the city wouldn’t have a problem with it and I will definitely push for that.”
Police say information from the community is vital to solving this crime but Yount and Diggs worry the fear of retaliation will lead those with information to not come forward.
Both are encouraging anyone with information to submit tips to law enforcement anonymously.
"I can promise you that our chief and our Public Safety officers will find out who did this and why," Diggs said. "I know that residents don’t always feel like it’s safe to speak up but the police can’t solve this investigation by themselves. I do encourage them if you know something, if you’ve seen something or if you’ve heard something then say something.”
Anyone with information is urged to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Callers may remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward up to $1,000.