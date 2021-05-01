Farm-based fortitude: Tractor pull draws hundreds to Aiken

There were no carousels or bumper cars in sight, but Saturday's crowd at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds still stirred up some dust and happy noise, with dozens of tractors – the farm variety and the lawn kind – on hand in a test and display of farm-based fortitude.

The Western Carolina Antique Tractor and Lawn Tractor Pull Show had such names as McCormick, Ford, John Deere and Oliver on display – and being put to the test – and a crowd of 300-400 people on hand, in one organizer's estimation. Proceeds went to support Children's Hospital of Georgia, in Augusta.

The weather was good and conditions were a little on the dry side, according to some observers, and for at least a few of the competitors, the day brought a learning opportunity in a cooperative effort of Palmetto Tractor Club and Aiken Antique Power Association.

"We have eight children," said Jessica Whitlock, visiting from Wheatfield (near Buffalo), New York, with three sets of twins as part of her crew. She and her husband, Lee, have a clan including some adopted kids who were part of Saturday's kid-friendly events, with pedals instead of gasoline helping provide the power.

"We had a family member to pass away, so we're just back in the Aiken area and seeing friends and family from here, and we brought the four youngest boys," Jessica Whitlock said. "They've never been to a tractor pull before, so we thought, 'Nowhere better than good old Aiken County to see a real tractor pull,' and so we were very excited they got to come today and participate in the pedal 'tractoring' and just to see all of this."

Similar events take place around the state, with St. George, Adams Run, St. Matthews, Saluda and Pelion as hosts, mainly in the spring and fall.