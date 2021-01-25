Family Promise of Aiken County pivoting to prevention, receives $5,000 grant from Rotary Club

A local nonprofit that received a $5,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Aiken on Monday has changed its strategy.

Instead of a transitional housing plan for homeless families, Family Promise of Aiken County will focus on trying to prevent people from becoming homeless, said its president, Bette Ross, during the Rotary Club’s meeting at Newberry Hall.

COVID-19 is the reason for the shift, she explained.

The plan to establish a local affiliate of Family Promise, a national organization based in New Jersey, was announced early in 2019.

Originally, Family Promise of Aiken County was trying to recruit 13 or more church congregations and other groups with suitable facilities to host homeless families for a week at a time on a rotating basis.

Now, Family Promise has two prevention programs that it is planning to start implementing during the second quarter of this year with the help of various community partners.

“We are going to be providing direct financial assistance to families who are facing eminent homelessness and doing what we can to equip them with intensive case management to keep them from losing their current housing and to provide a more stable foundation for them going forward,” Ross said.

The other program is designed to teach families how to be good tenants. Family Promise nationally teamed up with the National Association of Realtors to create it.

The goal is for those who complete the curriculum to be able to “enter into lease agreements with more knowledge so that they can be better tenants,” Ross said.

Participants in the program will learn about their rights and their responsibilities as renters.

Rotary International’s District 7750, of which the Rotary Club of Aiken is a member, provided $2,500 of the grant awarded to Family Promise of Aiken County.

The Rotary Club of Aiken matched that amount to raise the grant’s total value to $5,000.

For more information about Family Promise of Aiken County, visit its Facebook page.