Family of hit and run victim plead for community's help locating driver

Family members of an Aiken woman killed in a hit and run are asking the community for any information on the identity of the suspect driver.
Irma Soto, 48, was reportedly retrieving an item that fell off her truck 10:59 p.m. on Oct. 10 when she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Edgefield Highway.
The vehicle, described as a 2011 to 2013 Nissan Maximum, reportedly continued to drive without rendering aid to Soto, leaving her to die just a couple yards from her home.
Soto left behind a large and loving family of six children and 17 grandchildren.
Two of her daughters, Beatriz Bustamanate-Soto and Viviana Torres, said Soto had moved to Aiken from Chicago after retiring. She had been living in the area for just five months.
During her time in Chicago, Soto was known as the "neighborhood mom," constantly helping anyone in need.
"If you lost a parent, she was here for you," Torres said. "If you were homeless, she was here for you. If you needed food, come over because she had plenty to give. The fact that she’s not here, it hurts.”
Across the road from Soto's home, flowers and candles now stand where she was struck.
On Wednesday afternoon, both daughters gave an emotional plea at the memorial for the community to share any information to law enforcement and for the guilty driver to come forward.
“Why did you leave her there like she was nothing?” Bustamanate-Soto said in a statement to the guilty driver. “You knew it was a human being. It’s not fair. I hope you feel something in your heart for what we’re going through. I don’t even wish this on you because that’s what our mom taught us.”
"That was somebody’s mom, somebody’s sister and you’re seeing the faces of the children she raised," Torres said. "I really hope you find it in your heart and I’ll forgive you but I need you to come forward and accept what you did. We need you to come forward to us and for yourself. You don’t want to live forever with this guilt. We don’t to live forever with this pain. Let’s close this door together."
No detail is too small, Torres said Wednesday. Residents who live in the area are asked to check any security camera footage and report any information they have to authorities
In addition to spreading awareness of Soto's case, the family is working to have her laid to rest in Chicago and are welcoming any donations for expenses.
Since Oct. 10, the South Carolina Highway Patrol has continued to investigate the fatal crash and using every resource available including traffic signs flashing details of how drivers who frequent Edgefield Highway can report information.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with Highway Patrol said cases like Soto's can be difficult to solve when there isn't much evidence or information coming forward but the department considers the case a "huge priority."
"The family has been through a lot and suffered a lot," Tidwell said. "We will solve this case for them. Right now we have troopers checking every possible location for that vehicle involved in that hit and run. We will not stop until this person is apprehended and caught."
The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Edgefield Highway toward Aiken and is believed to have damage to the hood area on the passenger side, S.C. Highway Patrol reports.
Anyone with any information about this fatal hit and run can submit anonymous tip by calling the S.C. Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010, 800-768-1507 or *HP. Tips can also be made through CrimeStoppers by calling 888-274-6372.