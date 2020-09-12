Fairfield Street bridge, city hall projects to be reviewed by Aiken City Council

The Aiken City Council on Monday is set to review two substantial infrastructure projects, both of which could change the downtown landscape considerably.
At its 4 p.m. work session, City Council will be presented updates on the Fairfield Street bridge, out of commission for some years now, as well as the new city hall along Chesterfield Street, supplanting what was once Regions Bank.
A closed-door executive session will follow the work session. City Council's lengthier regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Fairfield Street bridge — sections of it either in poor or failing condition — has been closed since early 2016. The state transportation department has since offered to pay for a "substantial portion" of reopening costs if the city will maintain it, documents show.
Engineering firm Davis & Floyd on Monday will pitch three options, one of which would be a rebuild similar to what currently exists. Each of the bridge projects would cost more than $2 million, according to estimates provided to City Council. Certain lifecycle costs could exceed $21 million.
The separate update on what is being done at the prospective city headquarters, 107 Chesterfield St. S., will be given by Mark Chostner, the project manager.
Shifting operations and offices under one roof advances a longtime city goal of consolidation and getting property on the tax rolls. The multimillion-dollar building purchase was authorized around this time last year.
A new city hall and a potential parking garage nearby were included in a downtown redevelopment pitch approved by City Council earlier this summer. The plan was put forth by the Aiken Municipal Development Commission, an advisory panel with some independent powers.
The Regions Bank building dates back decades and was at one point a hotel.