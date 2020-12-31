Ex-employee sues Savannah River Site security team, alleges defamation

A former employee of Centerra-SRS is suing the longtime paramilitary security contractor for defamation, alleging his wrongful termination was ruinous to his reputation.

Thomas Dominick Chappell, a Greenwood County man, is seeking a raft of damages and reimbursement of legal fees, according to a December complaint filed in the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Aiken County.

After more than a decade with Centerra, and a few promotions, Chappell was fired in July 2020 following an accident that creased a helicopter rotor blade — “minor damage,” according to the lawsuit. The contractor accused Chappell, the complaint continues, of misconduct, interference with security and gross negligence involving a government vehicle.

Those charges and characterizations were unfair and made in bad faith, Chappell and his attorney argue, and are not in line with other reprimands or corrections doled out to other employees.

“The defamatory message sent by plaintiff’s termination is that he is not qualified to perform his position,” court documents read. “This is false and defamatory and has caused severe damage to plaintiff’s reputation in the tight knit aviation community.”

Centerra had not responded to the complaint as of Thursday afternoon.

As the Savannah River Site security team, Centerra is charged with protecting the site, its boundaries, its nuclear materials and its employees, as well as conducting investigations and law enforcement work.

The Department of Energy rated Centerra's recent performance as "excellent," translating to a multimillion-dollar award.