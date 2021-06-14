Evette discusses COVID-19 vaccinations, initiatives during visit to Aiken

While Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Greenville area Monday to promote the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette was in Aiken where she discussed how the state has been dealing with pandemic issues.

After Evette spoke to the Rotary Club of Aiken at Newberry Hall, a member of the audience asked her what Gov. Henry McMaster and his administration were going to do to increase the vaccination rate in the Palmetto State.

President Joe Biden’s goal is for 70% of adults in this country to have received at least one vaccine dose by July 4.

In South Carolina, 46.3% of residents 12 years of age and older are fully vaccinated or have gotten one shot, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Evette said McMaster’s administration had worked hard to make sure that vaccines were available and also had encouraged and would continue to encourage South Carolinians to get vaccinated.

In addition, “we have done a really good job of letting people know who is in the vulnerable groups,” Evette said.

But as for pushing individuals harder to get inoculated, that’s not likely to happen.

“Personally, I think it’s something you have to consult your doctor about,” Evette said. “So many people ask me, ‘What do you think? What should you do?’ I think that it’s such a personal thing. I think that when you ask your doctor, that’s the best way to know.

“One thing the governor won’t do, and he’s said it over and over again, is he will not have vaccine passports here in South Carolina,” Evette continued. “He will not make anybody show any vaccine kind of card to get into a public building or a public learning institution, anything like that. We are not going to trample on people’s freedoms when it comes to health choices.”

Evette praised the performance of the accelerateSC task force, which the McMaster administration created to develop economic revitalization plans for the Palmetto State during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

She said the task force was “the thing that I’m most proud of that we did” in response to COVID-19.

Because of its efforts, Evette believes, South Carolina’s immediate future is bright.

“Businesses are up and running, having some of the best years they’ve ever had coming out of 2020,” she said. “The hospitality industry is humming. Their reservations are skyrocketing.”

In Evette’s opinion, the state should use the additional money it will receive from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to improve infrastructure. In particular, she wants South Carolina to complete the initiative that is underway to bring high-speed internet service to all rural areas in the Palmetto State.

“We need to focus on broadband,” Evette said, because it will help bring new businesses and amenities to those locations.