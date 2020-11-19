Enthusiastic shoppers enjoy Mistletoe + Merlot preview party

The Aiken Standard’s third annual Mistletoe + Merlot Holiday Shopping Market kicked off Thursday night with a festive preview party at Newberry Hall.
Among the first arrivals were friends and neighbors Douglas Noel and Susan Hubbard, who live north of Aiken
They were looking at a display of Christmas wreaths made out of a variety of greenery and other material.
“I love wreaths,” said Noel, a retired schoolteacher. “I’ve got three of them on my house.”
He was impressed with the selection that was offered at Mistletoe + Merlot.
“I like the way these wreaths are put together,” Noel said. “There are plates on this one and cotton bolls on this one. And the prices are very reasonable."
Hubbard was excited to be attending Mistletoe + Merlot for the first time.
“I’m anxious to see everything,” she said. “I’m just getting started, but everything so far has been awesome. Everything is so unique.”
Mistletoe + Merlot has more than 40 vendors. Products they are selling in addition to wreaths include handcrafted cutting boards, jewelry, clothing, soap, candles and sweet treats.
Dean Dillinger, who lives in Aiken, was offering the lamps he creates from things like cameras, flashlights, thermoses, fans, old telephones and spotlights in his Focus on Light booth.
One of his larger lamps was a converted salon hair dryer.
“I like local events that are annual,” said Dillinger when asked why he decided to be a vendor at Mistletoe + Merlot. “I think this is a cool event.”
Diane Daniell, advertising sales manager for the Aiken Standard, was visiting the various booths and talking to sellers as well as shoppers soon after the preview party started.
“I think it’s going very well,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of new vendors and a good, steady flow of people coming in. People are buying.”
Three Mistletoe + Merlot shopping events are scheduled for Friday. Each will allow a limited number of guests.
A brunch event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon; tickets are $25. A lunch event will be held from noon to 3 p.m.; tickets are $25. A general admission evening event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m.; tickets are $15.
Masks will be required for entry.
Tickets will be available at the door.
To purchase tickets online, visit aikenstandard.com and click on Events.
Tickets also can be purchased at the Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive; Lionel Smith Ltd., 132 Laurens St. S.W.; Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road; Vikki’s Boutique, 1501 Whiskey Road; and Hibbitt's Drug Co., 735 N. Main St., New Ellenton.
Sponsors for Mistletoe + Merlot are: United Real Estate, presenting sponsor; Gail Gingrey Team - Meybohm Real Estate, mask sponsor; Aiken Regional Medical Centers, hand sanitizer sponsor; Hibbitts Drugs, ticket sponsor; RE/MAX Tattersall Group, photo booth sponsor; Southside Gallery Design Studio, step and repeat sponsor; Emerson, wineglass sponsor, and Vikki’s Boutique, shopping bag sponsor.
For more information, call Melinda Caldwell with the Aiken Standard at 803–644-2362.
Newberry Hall is at 117 Newberry St. S.W.
List of vendors
• Affordable Jewels - Christine James
• Aloha Aesthetics
• Bead In Love
• Country Roots
• Cupcake Niki
• Cutco
• Danny O'Driscoll
• Eastlake Design
• Florale Designs
• Focus On Light
• Fresh Air Limited
• Gail Gingrey Team - Meybohm Real Estate
• Good Karma Designs
• Gramma Leena
• Handcrafted Cutting Boards
• Irongate Candles
• Julie Steen
• KD Soapworks
• LC's Delightful Designs
• Mack's Poppin Kettle Korn
• Maddie P Boutique
• Marie-Lyn's Greenleaf Designs
• Mary Kay - Delores Martin
• Miss Bea's Pickles
• Nerdy Acres
• Nowicki's Chickies
• Open Leaf CBD
• Pampered Chef - Cassie Dawson
• Richards Furriers
• Ron Bonar
• Sal Gal - Salli Cupstid
• Shady Lady
• Southside Gallery
• Sweet Cream Treats
• TLC Confections
• Tupperware - Shirley Pinkston
• United Real Estate
• V-Style
• Vikki's Boutique
• Village 2 World
• What Can I Say by Carteka
• Witch is Best
• Young Living Essential Oil - Nicole Miller