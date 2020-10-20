Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette tested negative for coronavirus recently

U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette last week tested negative for COVID-19, after two members of his security staff tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Brouillette had shown no symptoms, Shaylyn Hynes, an Energy Department spokesperson, said Oct. 15. But out of an abundance of caution, she added, Brouillette and others would return to Washington, D.C., and would follow coronavirus guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC recommends a 14-day quarantine after being in close contact with someone with COVID-19.
A inquiry made Monday to the Energy Department regarding Brouillette and his health has gone unanswered. Brouillette on Tuesday, speaking at a virtual meeting of an advisory board, said the two security staffers are doing well. One, he noted, is asymptomatic.
The energy secretary last week was in Tennessee, where he spoke at an Oak Ridge cleanup celebration alongside the governor, Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, three Republicans.
Lee on Oct. 14 said he and his wife would quarantine until further notice after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19, as well.
Photos and videos from the Oak Ridge ceremony show attendees — including Brouillette and the elected officials — wearing masks.
More than 8.1 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the CDC since late January. More than 157,000 cases have been logged in South Carolina.