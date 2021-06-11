Energy Department locks in new Savannah River security team after contract protest

The Department of Energy’s nuclear cleanup bureau has reaffirmed its selection of a Virginia-based security contractor to guard the Savannah River Site, months after a competitor called into question the validity of the choice.

The Office of Environmental Management on Thursday announced it would move forward with SRS Critical Infrastructure Security LLC, a joint venture with a handful of members including Securitas CIS.

“Through a healthy and rigorous competition EM determined the SCIS proposal provided the best value to the government considering” a range of factors, the cleanup office said in an announcement. Environmental Management described SRS Critical Infrastructure Security LLC as “highly capable.”

The potentially decadelong paramilitary security contract is valued at $1 billion. At a minimum, the contract will run five years.

SRS Critical Infrastructure Security LLC will oust Centerra, an incumbent of more than 30 years. Centerra’s contract expires in early October, at which point the switch will be made.

Three teams pursued the latest Savannah River Site security contract. Days after SRS Critical Infrastructure Security LLC was named the winner, SOC LLC formally protested.

The team’s intervention has since been dismissed, according to the Government Accountability Office, which handles such challenges.

Environmental Management on Thursday said corrective action had been taken.

The Savannah River Site paramilitary security team is tasked with protecting the site, its boundaries, its nuclear materials and its employees. The contractor is also charged with conducting law enforcement activities and investigations.