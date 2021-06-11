You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Energy Department locks in new Savannah River security team after contract protest

SRS Sign (copy) (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

The Savannah River Site is a 310-square-mile Department of Energy nuclear reservation south of Aiken. (File photo)

 Aiken Standard file photo

The Department of Energy’s nuclear cleanup bureau has reaffirmed its selection of a Virginia-based security contractor to guard the Savannah River Site, months after a competitor called into question the validity of the choice.

The Office of Environmental Management on Thursday announced it would move forward with SRS Critical Infrastructure Security LLC, a joint venture with a handful of members including Securitas CIS.

“Through a healthy and rigorous competition EM determined the SCIS proposal provided the best value to the government considering” a range of factors, the cleanup office said in an announcement. Environmental Management described SRS Critical Infrastructure Security LLC as “highly capable.”

The potentially decadelong paramilitary security contract is valued at $1 billion. At a minimum, the contract will run five years.

SRS Critical Infrastructure Security LLC will oust Centerra, an incumbent of more than 30 years. Centerra’s contract expires in early October, at which point the switch will be made.

Three teams pursued the latest Savannah River Site security contract. Days after SRS Critical Infrastructure Security LLC was named the winner, SOC LLC formally protested.

The team’s intervention has since been dismissed, according to the Government Accountability Office, which handles such challenges.

Environmental Management on Thursday said corrective action had been taken. 

The Savannah River Site paramilitary security team is tasked with protecting the site, its boundaries, its nuclear materials and its employees. The contractor is also charged with conducting law enforcement activities and investigations.


Tags

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News