Energy Department breached in SolarWinds attack; damage to SRS, if any, unclear

Department of Energy networks were attacked as part of the massive and still-unfolding SolarWinds breach, an operation with Russian hallmarks that has compromised federal agencies as well as thousands of outside customers.

Shaylyn Hynes, an Energy Department spokesperson, on Thursday said an ongoing investigation has so far found “that the malware has been isolated to business networks only, and has not impacted the mission essential national security functions of the Department, including the National Nuclear Security Administration.”

Immediate steps were taken to mitigate risks, Hynes added, and vulnerable software has been disconnected. The NNSA is in charge of maintaining and modernizing the nation's nuclear arsenal.

It is unclear if the Savannah River Site or its networks were affected; related inquiries made by the Aiken Standard were not directly answered.

Politico on Thursday reported “suspicious activity” was discovered on networks belonging to Los Alamos and Sandia national labs, the Richland office for the Hanford site, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and the National Nuclear Security Administration’s transportation office.

Los Alamos and Sandia are key players in the U.S. nuclear weapons complex.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency this week, in a rare bulletin, described the cyber intrusions as posing “a grave risk” to federal, state, local and territorial governments, among other things.

Senate Armed Services Committee leaders on Thursday confirmed they had been briefed on the wide-ranging and sophisticated attack.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to get updates,” U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla, and Jack Reed, D-R.I., said in a joint statement. “There is still much we don’t know about the massive cyber hack that breached U.S. cyber defenses, including federal agencies and major private sector companies.”