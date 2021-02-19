Employee compensation, litter discussed at Aiken County's Budget Planning Retreat

How to improve compensation for employees and how to deal with litter issues were among the topics discussed during Aiken County’s annual Budget Planning Retreat on Friday at the Aiken County Government Center.
Department heads made presentations about their recent accomplishments and their issues. They also talked about their wants and needs for fiscal year 2021-2022, which will begin July 1.
Afterward, the County Council members who attended the retreat or participated remotely met with the county’s senior staff to give them some ideas about their budget priorities and goals.
“Compensation is certainly the key issue still facing Council because of the vacancies due to either not being able to hire people or losing people to high-paying jobs,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker. “I think we have made a lot of progress on the EMS (emergency medical services) front, which was a special case. But I think there are still some organization-wide compensation issues that we need to keep addressing.”
County Human Resources Director Eileen Twomey proposed a 2% cost of living adjustment for all employees that would require $753,605 to fund and a 10% salary range increase, which would cost $147,750 initially and, she said, help with recruitment.
In addition, Twomey recommended a program that would reward employees who are high achievers. That would cost $375,891, which would represent around 1% of the county’s payroll.
Twomey believes such a program would improve employee retention.
“At this point, we just need to look at the details and see how it would work,” Bunker said. "Some of the things that she suggested, I think, are good ideas for us to consider.”
Part of County Code Enforcement Director Paige Bayne’s presentation was devoted to litter.
“I know you all are getting calls about litter on the roadways,” she said. “There is definitely a problem there. We know about it. We see it.”
In 2020, the novel coronavirus pandemic hampered efforts to pick up litter, Bayne reported.
An example of that was COVID-19’s disruption of the court system and its effect on the local Assign-A-Highway community service program.
In Aiken County the number of workers assigned fell from 138 in 2019 to 51 last year. The number of bags of trash picked up decreased from 2,070 to 610. The total pounds of trash removed from roadways (by officers) dropped from 41,400 pounds to 12,200 pounds.
The community service man hours completed declined from 4,633 to 1,131. And the total miles of roadway cleaned fell from 926 to 226.
Some volunteer groups weren’t as active as they had been before because of the coronavirus, Bayne said.
She asked for funding from the county to hire two additional Code Enforcement officers along with a four-person litter removal crew. That team of workers would need to have a pickup truck and trailer for its use, according to Bayne's presentation.
In addition, Bayne said she would like Tommy Gate brand “liftgates” to be installed on 12 pickup trucks to assist Code Enforcement officers with removing heavy objects such as furniture and appliances that have been dumped near roads.
Officers also could use the “liftgates” in the removal of trapped animals.
Bunker said funding those requests is a possibility, but added that there is “no easy solution” to the county’s litter problem.
“The thing to remember,” he continued, “is that even what’s proposed is only going to be a Band-Aid. It might help, but it’s not going to fix it.”
In Bunker’s opinion, “a bigger solution is going to have to wait until the courts are back in full swing and sentencing and until people are comfortable going back out to do that (pick up litter).”
Another big challenge, he said, is “we still have this cultural issue of folks who just simply think it’s acceptable and right to throw your Big Mac paper wrapper and French fry container and 32-ounce drink container out the window.”
Bunker described many of the requests made overall during the budget retreat as “very reasonable.”
But finding money for them all, he believes, will be difficult.
“The key thing for Council is going to be how much budgetary headroom we have,” Bunker said. “We have to pay for all the things we pay for already. Revenues are strong, so I expect to have more money. But a lot of that will be eaten up if we do a salary increase and by increases in state retirement and health insurance – all those types of things. It’s very possible there will be very little to spend on any new initiatives.”
In addition to Bunker, County Council members Sandy Haskell, Danny Feagin and Willar Hightower Jr. were present at the Budget Planning Retreat. Camille Furgiuele participated remotely.